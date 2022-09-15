Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KRON. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Kronos Bio Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ KRON opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Kronos Bio has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $271.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05.
Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.
