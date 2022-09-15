Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KRON. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Kronos Bio Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ KRON opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Kronos Bio has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $271.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Bio

About Kronos Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRON. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kronos Bio by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after purchasing an additional 32,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,615,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after buying an additional 50,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,926,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,928,000 after acquiring an additional 450,780 shares during the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $19,726,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kronos Bio by 320.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 612,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.