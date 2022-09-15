Insider Selling: SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) COO Sells $76,680.00 in Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,271. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steward John Beckman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $86,454.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $87,912.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $103,086.00.

SSR Mining Price Performance

SSRM stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.96. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 2.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,329,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 36,326 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 13.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 16.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $185,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group began coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Articles

