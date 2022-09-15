Xiaobin Liu Sells 20,000 Shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Stock

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) CEO Xiaobin Liu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $77,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,886.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gulf Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:GURE opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.02. The company has a market cap of $41.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.25. Gulf Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Gulf Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

