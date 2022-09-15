James C. Edenfield Sells 4,800 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 4,800 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $78,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

American Software Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $15.92 on Thursday. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.46 million, a PE ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 956,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,926,000 after buying an additional 20,653 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 180,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 658,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 228,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 158,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

