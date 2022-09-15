James C. Edenfield Sells 4,800 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 4,800 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $78,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
American Software Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $15.92 on Thursday. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.46 million, a PE ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99.
American Software Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMSWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.
About American Software
American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.
Further Reading
