SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Senior Officer Sells C$98,917.20 in Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stewart Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total value of C$98,917.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,521 shares in the company, valued at C$1,841,343.68.

SSR Mining Price Performance

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at C$18.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$17.01 and a 1-year high of C$31.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.02.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About SSR Mining

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$30.50 target price for the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$27.50 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.67.

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Stories

