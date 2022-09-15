Raphael Geminder Purchases 62,922 Shares of Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) Stock

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH – Get Rating) insider Raphael Geminder purchased 62,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.55 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of A$97,340.33 ($68,070.16).

Pact Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Get Pact Group alerts:

Pact Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Pact Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

About Pact Group

Pact Group Holdings Ltd engages in the manufacture and supply of rigid plastic and metal packaging in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Packaging and Sustainability, Materials Handling and Pooling, and Contract Manufacturing Services segments. It offers packaging products for dairy and beverage, processed food, health and personal care, fresh food, household and industrial, and closures industries; reusable products, such as garment hangers, fresh produce crates, IBC's, and steel drums for supply chain, environmental, infrastructure, and retail accessories applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pact Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pact Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.