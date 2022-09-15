Damien Harmon Sells 1,308 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.2 %

BBY stock opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.05. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,434.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $315,901,000 after buying an additional 4,530,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $251,898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $116,725,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $99,081,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,004 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $105,674,000 after purchasing an additional 514,856 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

