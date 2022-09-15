Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Insider William J. Munn Sells 1,500 Shares

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $122,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,945.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nelnet Stock Performance

NYSE:NNI opened at $79.71 on Thursday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average of $85.27. The company has a current ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Nelnet

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nelnet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNI. Snyder Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,608,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,010,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 129.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 106,758 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,601,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 1,210.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Stories

