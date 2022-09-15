KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Kevin Klausmeyer Sells 5,608 Shares

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $106,776.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $224,900.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $221,981.76.

On Thursday, August 4th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $50,355.36.

On Thursday, July 7th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $49,368.00.

KnowBe4 Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KNBE opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.88 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13. KnowBe4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNBE. Stephens began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KnowBe4

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNBE. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter worth about $69,733,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter worth about $68,140,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter worth about $66,205,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,928,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,179 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,651,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,887 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KnowBe4

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.