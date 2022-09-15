Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CFO Evgeny Fetisov Sells 9,000 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $109,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,960.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 4,600 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $55,798.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $28,440.00.

Shares of SEMR opened at $12.06 on Thursday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Semrush has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Semrush by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Semrush by 91.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Semrush by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Semrush by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Semrush by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

