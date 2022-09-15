Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives $53.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 957.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

