Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,232.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAUKF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a $3,500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAUKF opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $55.61.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

