Brokerages Set First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Target Price at $24.00

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in First Horizon by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Up 1.0 %

FHN stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

