Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at $762,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at $762,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,153 shares of company stock worth $2,741,864. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $252,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 75.4% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 110.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 543,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADUS stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $108.11.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.