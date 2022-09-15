Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MONRF shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moncler from €59.50 ($60.71) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Moncler from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moncler from €60.00 ($61.22) to €62.00 ($63.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Moncler from €57.00 ($58.16) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Moncler from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Moncler Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS MONRF opened at $45.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $78.05.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

