Brokerages Set Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Price Target at C$44.16

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.16.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JWEL. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE JWEL opened at C$36.36 on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of C$32.02 and a 1 year high of C$41.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Jamieson Wellness Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

In related news, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 8,771 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total transaction of C$327,505.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$835,697.59. In other Jamieson Wellness news, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total transaction of C$327,505.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$835,697.59. Also, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 18,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total transaction of C$689,363.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$942,750.22.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Featured Stories

