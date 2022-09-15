Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.92. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $82.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $132.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 493,900 shares of the software’s stock worth $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 212,002 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,495 shares of the software’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,027 shares of the software’s stock worth $26,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

