Capital International Investors Makes New $847.51 Million Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,389,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,508,000. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.67% of Archer-Daniels-Midland as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,118,000 after acquiring an additional 683,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,608,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,940,000 after acquiring an additional 773,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,430,000 after acquiring an additional 271,826 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $86.17 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.96.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

