Capital International Investors Sells 673,762 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Capital International Investors cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,593,108 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 673,762 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 4.23% of First Republic Bank worth $1,230,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 400.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 40,711 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,563,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC stock opened at $147.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $133.37 and a 12 month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

