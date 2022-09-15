Capital International Investors Boosts Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,373,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,389 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 6.38% of Aramark worth $615,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 4,222.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,603,000 after buying an additional 2,128,645 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 110.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,146 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,044,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,106 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,189,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $20,212,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Aramark stock opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63. Aramark has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $39.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.13%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

