Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $637,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,203,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,143,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,800 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $483,208.00.

PriceSmart stock opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $88.30.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.87 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 421.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 463.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at $37,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 89.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 55.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

