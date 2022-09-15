Capital International Investors Increases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,007 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 1.86% of MercadoLibre worth $1,115,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $353,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 80,954 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 147.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $960.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $862.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $903.76. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,913.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

