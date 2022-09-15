NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.06.

NWH.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

NWH.UN opened at C$12.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.07. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.85 and a 1-year high of C$14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

