Capital Research Global Investors Has $536.36 Million Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,333,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,573 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 6.88% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $536,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WH. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 3.8 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Shares of WH opened at $67.29 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day moving average is $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.