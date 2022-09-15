East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,190,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 8.57% of East West Bancorp worth $963,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,183,000 after purchasing an additional 136,944 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,054,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,362,000 after purchasing an additional 179,461 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,026,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,123,000 after purchasing an additional 443,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $73.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.02. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EWBC. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.