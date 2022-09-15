Insider Buying: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) Director James Slavet bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Redfin Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $886.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.90.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Redfin

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Redfin to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

