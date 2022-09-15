Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CFO Sells $880,113.43 in Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $95.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.94. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $99.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 105,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 685,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after acquiring an additional 81,214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.