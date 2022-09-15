The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,021 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.38% of Home Depot worth $1,186,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,656,067,000 after buying an additional 180,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $4,325,629,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after buying an additional 303,885 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $276.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $282.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

