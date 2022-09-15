Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633,046 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 5.51% of Bill.com worth $1,302,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,662.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,662.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,093,712.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,290 shares of company stock valued at $28,739,974. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.50.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $163.12 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 2.15.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

