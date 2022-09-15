Critical Review: Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) & Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tokio Marine and Root’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokio Marine 6.37% 9.34% 1.41% Root -115.99% -80.67% -27.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tokio Marine and Root, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokio Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A Root 1 4 0 0 1.80

Volatility & Risk

Root has a consensus price target of $23.29, indicating a potential upside of 126.12%. Given Root’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Root is more favorable than Tokio Marine.

Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tokio Marine and Root’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokio Marine $52.23 billion 0.71 $3.74 billion $4.83 11.06 Root $345.40 million 0.42 -$521.10 million ($29.32) -0.35

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokio Marine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Root shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tokio Marine beats Root on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokio Marine

(Get Rating)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Root

(Get Rating)

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.