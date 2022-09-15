Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Buys 148 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 68,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,875,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $157.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

