Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of DFP stock opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $29.13.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.