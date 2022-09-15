Contrasting Rivian Automotive (RIVN) and Its Peers

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Rivian Automotive to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rivian Automotive and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $55.00 million -$4.69 billion -1.94 Rivian Automotive Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion -3.94

Rivian Automotive’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

62.1% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rivian Automotive and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 1 7 14 0 2.59 Rivian Automotive Competitors 817 2086 2851 117 2.39

Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus price target of 65.89, suggesting a potential upside of 64.31%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 44.48%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian Automotive and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -1,361.67% -39.27% -27.74% Rivian Automotive Competitors -16,204.80% -21.35% -9.88%

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

