Capital World Investors Increases Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 875,001 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 3.06% of ResMed worth $1,084,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in ResMed by 12.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 218,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,047,000 after acquiring an additional 23,712 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 4.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in ResMed by 10.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in ResMed by 15.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,612,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,612,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,683,426.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,647 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.40.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $233.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.91 and a 200 day moving average of $224.99. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $292.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

