Capital World Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,592,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783,194 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 4.56% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $979,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 34.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 45,063 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,098,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,882,000 after purchasing an additional 465,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 129,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

