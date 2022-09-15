VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,588,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857,690 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 3.38% of VICI Properties worth $927,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,076,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,867 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 34,297 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 398,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

