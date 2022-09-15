Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,958 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $184,165,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after purchasing an additional 284,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 926.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 192,938 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC opened at $156.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.23. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

