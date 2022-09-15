United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 3.76% of United Rentals worth $956,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 9,444.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 185.0% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in United Rentals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $290.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.21. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.82.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

