Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Invests $614,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,345 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,300,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 90,611 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $112.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.09 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $185.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

