Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,971 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $127.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.67 and its 200 day moving average is $132.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

