Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Invests $793,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after buying an additional 1,365,582 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after acquiring an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $208.76 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.94 and a 200 day moving average of $217.27. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.71.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

