Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 1,684 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 581.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.4 %

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech stock opened at $135.85 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $192.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.43 and its 200 day moving average is $143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.