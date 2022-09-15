Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 648.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.22.

Union Pacific Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE UNP opened at $217.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.49.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

