Capital Research Global Investors Has $1.09 Billion Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.61% of Equinix worth $1,088,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 1.5 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

EQIX stock opened at $626.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $873.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $666.31 and a 200-day moving average of $686.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.75.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.