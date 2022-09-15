Capital International Sarl Sells 278,992 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Capital International Sarl decreased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,290 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 278,992 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in UBS Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

Shares of UBS opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

