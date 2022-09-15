Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 42,422 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 9,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $182.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.