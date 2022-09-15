iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 97,969 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

