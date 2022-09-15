Golden State Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEMA. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,269,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 427,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,489 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,760,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,846 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,201 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EEMA opened at $64.06 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.08.

