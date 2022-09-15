Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $158.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

