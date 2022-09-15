Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $171.73 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

